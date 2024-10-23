Qualcomm on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) hosted the first Snapdragon Summit for India, where it talked about its latest mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring Qualcomm Oryon CPU. The 3nm processor is said to improve a lot on performance and efficiency, grow manifold on on-device generative AI features.

Speaking at the Summit, Savi Soin, President at Qualcomm India said that massive disruptions are happening in the mobile space and the entire use cases of how we use phones and apps are about to change.

Gen AI models are growing more capable in text, images and sound, added Savi. “The Snapdragon 8 Elite will offer multi-modal generative AI directly on the device to enhance productivity with privacy.”

Succeeding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite claims to offer 45% improvement in single core, a similar figure in multi core and 62% in web browsing.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite has 2 prime cores (4.32 GHz) and six performance (3.53 GHz) cores. Each can hold 12MB of L2 cache, 24MB in total.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite reaches a clock speed up to 4.32 GHz.

For gaming, the mobile processor claims 40% improve performance and 35% enhancement in ray tracing capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite can support up to 144 Hz display, and up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is ready to support Wi-Fi 7 as well.

Interestingly, the mobile chipset will be able to support AI based video object eraser.

Major smartphone makers like Realme with Realme GT 7 Pro and iQOO in iQOO 13 have announced to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is expected that expected that OnePlus 13 will also ship with the Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor. Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo are in the pipeline as well to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite in their flagship smartphones.

