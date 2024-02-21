MIT researchers unveil Terahertz-powered anti-tampering tags

February 21, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

MIT researchers have developed a new iteration of their anti tampering ID tag using terahertz waves as per a report published on the official MIT website on February 18.

This tiny tag is said to be significantly smaller and cheaper than RFIDs, addresses a major vulnerability by incorporating microscopic metal particles into the glue that adheres the tag to an object.

The terahertz waves are then used to detect the unique pattern formed by these particles on the item’s surface, creating a fingerprint-like authentication system.

Unlike previous terahertz tags, the new anti tampering tag prevents counterfeiting by destroying the authentication pattern when the tag is peeled off and reattached to a fake item.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The metal particles act as mirrors for terahertz waves, producing a distinct reflected pattern that is impossible to duplicate once the glue interface is compromised.

The researchers produced a compact, 4-square millimeter light-powered anti tampering tag, suitable for integration into a massive supply chain. The tag’s affordability and small size make it suitable for application to items too small for traditional RFIDs, such as certain medical devices.

To enhance the authentication process, the researchers also developed a machine-learning model with over 99% accuracy, capable of detecting tampering by comparing glue pattern fingerprints.

Despite limitations, such as a short optimal distance between the tag and sensor, the researchers plan to address these challenges in future work, showcasing the versatility of terahertz waves beyond broadband wireless applications.

This groundbreaking technology could revolutionize authentication and security measures throughout supply chains, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution to combat counterfeiting. The research, presented at the IEEE Solid State Circuits Conference, represents a significant step forward in utilizing terahertz waves for ID and security purposes.

“These metal particles are essentially like mirrors for terahertz waves. If I spread a bunch of mirror pieces onto a surface and then shine light on that, depending on the orientation, size, and location of those mirrors, I would get a different reflected pattern. But if you peel the chip off and reattach it, you destroy that pattern,” said Ruonan Han, an associate professor in EECS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT