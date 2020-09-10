MIT designs food sensor to detect damage, signs of spoilage

The sensor may help ward off outbreaks like salmonella contamination in onions and peaches

A food sensor can now pierce through food packages and detect signs of spoilage or contamination.

The velcro-like sensor is made with silk micro-needles that can scan through plastic package, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said in a statement.

The micro-needles are designed to draw fluid back into the sensor, which is printed with two types of specialised ink called bio-inks. The ink changes color when in contact with fluid of a certain pH range, indicating that the food has spoiled. It can also turn color when it senses contaminating bacteria.

The smart food sensor may help head off outbreaks such as the recent salmonella contamination in onions and peaches, MIT said.

They could also prevent consumers from throwing out food that may be past the printed expiration date, but is in fact still consumable.

The researchers also found that the sensor indicates contamination and spoilage faster than existing sensors that only detect pathogens on the surface of foods.

Once the design is optimised, the sensor could be used at various stages along the supply chain, from operators in processing plants, who can use the sensors to monitor products before they are shipped out, to consumers, who may choose to apply the sensors on certain foods to make sure they are safe to eat.