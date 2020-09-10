MIT designs food sensor to detect damage, signs of spoilage

A food sensor can now pierce through food packages and detect signs of spoilage or contamination.
The velcro-like sensor is made with silk micro-needles that can scan through plastic package, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said in a statement.
The micro-needles are designed to draw fluid back into the sensor, which is printed with two types of specialised ink called bio-inks. The ink changes color when in contact with fluid of a certain pH range, indicating that the food has spoiled. It can also turn color when it senses contaminating bacteria.
The smart food sensor may help head off outbreaks such as the recent salmonella contamination in onions and peaches, MIT said.
They could also prevent consumers from throwing out food that may be past the printed expiration date, but is in fact still consumable.
The researchers also found that the sensor indicates contamination and spoilage faster than existing sensors that only detect pathogens on the surface of foods.
Once the design is optimised, the sensor could be used at various stages along the supply chain, from operators in processing plants, who can use the sensors to monitor products before they are shipped out, to consumers, who may choose to apply the sensors on certain foods to make sure they are safe to eat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath