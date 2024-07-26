ADVERTISEMENT

Mistral AI’s new AI model Large 2 is on par with Anthropic’s Claude 3, Meta’s Llama 3 and OpenAI’s GPT-4o 

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:12 am IST

Mistral said that it is focused on reducing the model’s hallucination issues

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Arthur Mensch, cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI attends the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, near Milton Keynes, Britain, November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paris-based AI startup Mistral has released its latest AI model, Large 2. With 123 billion parameters, the AI model is expected to outperform models like GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, and Llama 3 405-billion from competitors, unveiled by OpenAI and Meta with comparatively fewer parameters. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mistral has claimed that the AI model is “significantly more capable in code generation, mathematics, and reasoning,” and improves upon their previous flagship model Mistral Large. 

In the blog released with the news, Mistral shared that they were especially focused on reducing the model’s hallucination issues. The company said that Large 2 had been trained to be more cautious and accurate when AI models tend to fabricate answers at times. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The model has a considerably large token window of 128, 000, meaning the model can digest a long prompt and process it. (In this case the prompt can be roughly equal to a 300-page book)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mistral AI CEO commits to open-source despite Microsoft deal

A few days ago, Meta released its largest-ever open-source AI model, Llama 3.1. According to Mistral, Large 2 beats Llama 3.1 405-billion on math and code generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it has an expanded multilingual support with languages like English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, along with 80 coding languages. 

Notably, however, the model is still not multimodal unlike Google’s Gemini models and OpenAI’s recent GPT-4o. 

Early in June, Mistral raised $640 million in a Series B funding round led by General Catalyst, pushing its valuation to $6 billion. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US