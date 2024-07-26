Paris-based AI startup Mistral has released its latest AI model, Large 2. With 123 billion parameters, the AI model is expected to outperform models like GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, and Llama 3 405-billion from competitors, unveiled by OpenAI and Meta with comparatively fewer parameters.

Mistral has claimed that the AI model is “significantly more capable in code generation, mathematics, and reasoning,” and improves upon their previous flagship model Mistral Large.

In the blog released with the news, Mistral shared that they were especially focused on reducing the model’s hallucination issues. The company said that Large 2 had been trained to be more cautious and accurate when AI models tend to fabricate answers at times.

The model has a considerably large token window of 128, 000, meaning the model can digest a long prompt and process it. (In this case the prompt can be roughly equal to a 300-page book)

A few days ago, Meta released its largest-ever open-source AI model, Llama 3.1. According to Mistral, Large 2 beats Llama 3.1 405-billion on math and code generation.

Additionally, it has an expanded multilingual support with languages like English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, along with 80 coding languages.

Notably, however, the model is still not multimodal unlike Google’s Gemini models and OpenAI’s recent GPT-4o.

Early in June, Mistral raised $640 million in a Series B funding round led by General Catalyst, pushing its valuation to $6 billion.

