ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri to probe Google over allegations of censoring conservative speech

Published - October 25, 2024 09:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech

Reuters

Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms. Tech firms have denied their platforms censor conservative voices.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in a tight race for the November 5 presidential election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, said last month he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Elon Musk commits $70 million to boost Donald Trump

Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches displayed only "bad stories" about the former U.S. president.

"I am launching an investigation into Google - the biggest search engine in America - for censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation’s history," Bailey said in a post on social media platform X. His post did not cite any example or evidence for his censorship claim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US