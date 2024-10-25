GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missouri to probe Google over allegations of censoring conservative speech

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech

Published - October 25, 2024 09:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms [File]

Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech.

Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms. Tech firms have denied their platforms censor conservative voices.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in a tight race for the November 5 presidential election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, said last month he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the election.

Elon Musk commits $70 million to boost Donald Trump

Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches displayed only "bad stories" about the former U.S. president.

"I am launching an investigation into Google - the biggest search engine in America - for censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation’s history," Bailey said in a post on social media platform X. His post did not cite any example or evidence for his censorship claim.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:29 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.