Misinformation spirals out of control on X amid Israel-Hamas war

October 17, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Despite X’s claims that it was working to combat misinformation about the Israel-Hamas violence, unverified claims were trending and the EU has criticised the social media company’s actions

The Hindu Bureau

Palestinians walk through the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah) | Photo Credit: Hassan Eslaiah

Graphic and misleading content on the Israel-Hamas war spirals out of control on X, formerly Twitter, as the conflict continues.

European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton criticised the platform in an open letter last week, saying, “Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your [Elon Musk’s] platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU.”

Breton pointed to users’ and authorities’ reports about fake content and the glorification of violence.

Unverified footage of babies locked in cages, civilians being abducted, children being assaulted, blood-splattered bedrooms, charred corpses, and dead bodies being abused were widely shared by non-journalism accounts that have X’s paid blue verification tick. Some of these account owners are eligible to receive payments for ads shown in their content, incentivising them to share viral media for greater user engagement - even if it is gory or unvetted.

EU opens probe into X in test of new tech rules, pressure on TikTok, Meta

Another major instance involved the allegations that Hamas attackers had beheaded Israeli babies. On Thursday, the term “40 BABIES” was trending on X in India, with around 196,000 posts including it in some form or the other. Many such posts in India also contained hate speech, conflating Indian Muslims with Hamas.

A screenshot showing how the phrase ‘40 BABIES’ was trending on X in India last week, despite being unverified at the time | Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)

The war between Israel and Hamas, triggered after Hamas gunmen attacked people at a music festival, has killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700 in Gaza, according to an AP report, citing the Health Ministry there. Over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, mostly civilians massacred by Hamas on October 7.

How X is handling the war

Earlier in the week, X’s Safety Team shared the steps it was taking to control the spread of misinformation while also allowing the public to access media which was in its interest. These measures included updating user policies, removing new Hamas-affiliated accounts, actioning “tens of thousands of posts” spreading violence and hate, moving to remove “several hundred” accounts trying to manipulate the trending topics, and expanding Community Notes to add context to potentially misleading content.

X updates policies; CEO drops out of conference as Israel-Palestine violence continues 

In an open letter to the European Commission on Wednesday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said that internal teams were being refocused to cover the conflict and that Community Notes were “visible on thousands of posts, generating millions of impressions.” She said that more than 700 of these Community Notes were unique.

However, these notes did not earlier address many misleading X posts often left up for hours or even days without being fact-checked or removed.

The EU’s Breton also shared a letter on Wednesday asking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take action on “a significant number of deep fakes and manipulated content which circulated on your platforms and a few still appear online” — largely related to elections in Slovakia.

Two days later, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan also received letters pointing to illegal content and disinformation on “certain platforms.”

