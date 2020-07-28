Ministry of Earth Sciences launches new app to provide weather reports

The Ministry of Earth Sciences introduced “Mausam” app to help users get city-wise weather information and alerts ahead of extreme weather conditions.

The Mausam app is meant for the common people and designed to communicate weather information and forecasts in a simple language without any technical jargons, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Earth Sciences said.

The app will allow users to access weather forecasts, radar images and warnings of impending weather events. It is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

The app will provide information about current temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction across 200 cities. It also provides sunrise, sunset and moonrise, moonset timings, and updates information eight times a day.

It will also give weather conditions for the past 24 hours as well as forecasts for the next seven days in 450 cities in India. This includes information on rain, thunderstorm, and the maximum and minimum temperature in these cities. It can also provide radar images across different cities.

The app can issue three hourly warnings for local weather and their intensity across 800 stations. This includes warnings on the impact of severe weather conditions. It can also warn citizens ahead of dangerous conditions by sending alerts for all districts for the next five days. The alerts are colour coded with red, orange and yellow.

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have collaborated to develop the app. The app is part of the monsoon mission programme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.