ADVERTISEMENT

Minecraft surpasses 300 million copies sold milestone

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Minecraft surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies solidifying its position as the best-selling game of all time

The Hindu Bureau

Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold. | Photo Credit: AP

Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold, to solidify its position as the best-selling game of all time.

The announcement was made on October 15 during the Minecraft Live 2023, an annual livestream gathering that not only shares news and community updates but also includes a unique voting event.

ALSO READ
Why Dream11 filed a suit challenging India’s tax demands? | Explained

Minecraft’s 300 million copies sold surpass nearly all other forms of entertainment including the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”’ and the highest-selling gaming console, the PlayStation 2.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While commenting on the achievement, Helen Chiang, the head of Mojang Studios, stated “As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US