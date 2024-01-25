Minecraft drops to ₹29 on Google Play Store

January 25, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Minecraft, renowned for outselling GTA 5, is now accessible on the Google Play Store at a fraction of its original cost.

While typically priced at ₹690 on the Google Play Store, the game is now available at a significantly reduced rate of ₹29.

This 3D world offers players the freedom to gather materials and craft tools, fostering creativity in building structures and machines. Available across multiple platforms, including PC, mobile, and consoles, Minecraft features a multiplayer mode enabling up to ten friends to collaborate with the Realms pass.

With diverse game modes such as survival, creative, spectator, and even a battle royale mode akin to PUBG, Minecraft accommodates varied player preferences.

The absence of a predefined storyline or objectives hasn’t deterred its popularity; in fact, the Minecraft community stands as one of the largest in gaming history. Boasting a procedurally generated world four times the size of Earth, spanning 60,000km by 60,000km, Minecraft offers endless possibilities for exploration and construction.