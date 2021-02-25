Mindfulness expert Deepak Chopra is now on Fitbit to offer guided meditation

25 February 2021 17:14 IST

Chopra, who is a M.D. and founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, has designed Mindful Method for Fitbit premium customers to help improve their emotional wellbeing.

Fitbit has joined hands with mindfulness expert Deepak Chopra to launch an exclusive wellness collection featuring audio and video meditation sessions.

“Partnering with Deepak Chopra is a natural fit as we are both committed to giving people the guidance and support that they need to improve their emotional and physical wellbeing, especially as we continue to persevere through the stressful, uncertain times that we are living in,” James Park, VP, GM & Co-founder of Fitbit said.

He will deliver sessions on themes like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness and the mind-body connection.

The collection includes 10 audio and video sessions covering wide range of topics to prepare for sleep, and techniques to help cultivate happiness and optimism.

There is a total of 30+ sessions with multiple meditation techniques and duration of each session is less than 20 minutes.

“As a long-time Fitbit user, I am thrilled to share my mindfulness philosophy and practices to help anyone around the world establish and maintain a mindfulness practice no matter if you are just starting out or have been practicing for years,” Deepak Chopra said.