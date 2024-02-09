GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI image generator Midjourney hires former Apple Vision Pro engineer as Head of Hardware

Ahmad Abbas’s hiring, made in December last year, signals that Midjourney is now expanding into the hardware segment.

February 09, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Popular AI text-to-image generator Midjourney has hired Ahmad Abbas, a former engineer who was a part of their Vision Pro team, as the Head of Hardware. 

FILE PHOTO: Popular AI text-to-image generator Midjourney has hired Ahmad Abbas, a former engineer who was a part of their Vision Pro team, as the Head of Hardware.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Popular AI text-to-image generator Midjourney has hired Ahmad Abbas, a former engineer who was a part of their Vision Pro team, as the Head of Hardware. Abbas’s hiring, made in December last year, signals that the firm is now expanding into the hardware segment.

Jim Fan, a senior AI research scientist at Nvidia, spoke about the move on microblogging platform ‘X’ with Nick St. Pierre, a creative director working in the AR/VR space, who revealed that the hardware team was currently focused on collecting datasets for 3D use cases.

ALSO READ
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says

Midjourney hasn’t confirmed the news yet.

A report by ‘The Decoder’ stated that during a Discord session in December, Midjourney CEO David Holz announced that the company was already working on releasing a text-to-video and a text-to-3D model. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Interestingly, Holz himself had started in the hardware business after founding finger-tracking camera startup Leap Motion, where Abbas also worked as a hardware engineer before moving to Apple.

AR/VR hardware like the recent Apple Vision Pro headset have heated up the hi-tech hardware segment.

Earlier in January, a list of artists who were a part of the database to train Midjourney models unknown to them, was leaked on X, angering artists across online communities.

