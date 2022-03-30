Microsoft’s to-be gaming partner gets cleaner

Photo used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

March 30, 2022 17:02 IST

While Activision gets legally clean by this decree, the harassment its women employees underwent is still in need of a catharsis.

Microsoft is betting big on gaming. Earlier this year, the tech giant agreed to buy a troubled gaming company Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at nearly $70 billion.

The deal, if completed, would be CEO Satya Nadella’s biggest ever acquisition since he took the helm of the software company in 2014. It also marks a directional shift for the powerhouse in business computing and a rising videogames giant.

The transaction will enable the world’s second-highest valuable company to deepen its roots in the gaming industry by adding a bulk of popular game franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush from Activision’s stables. These titles, along with the software maker’s own, like Minecraft and Doom, could be accessed by Microsoft customers, both on smartphones and Xbox consoles.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Microsoft, the deal would make it the third-largest gaming company, after China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Japan’s Sony Group Corp. It will also enable the software maker to get a stronghold in the mobile gaming market where it barely competes at the moment.

But, the move to become part of a Microsoft entity came at an important time for Activision. The gaming company faced accusations that its senior executives ignored discrimination complaints at the organisation.

In July, California regulators filed a lawsuit against Activision based on complaints that the videogame maker paid its female employees less than their male counterparts and provided them with fewer opportunities to advance in their roles. Five months later, in November, the company announced that it reached a $18 million settlement.

On Tuesday, Judge Dale Fischer approved the settlement reached by the gaming company and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

As part of the consent decree, Activision would establish an $18 million settlement fund, which will be used to compensate victims of harassment and discrimination. Employees who have worked at the company between September 1st, 2016 and Tuesday, March 29th, can submit a claim for “for sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, or related retaliation.”

Apart from this, the gaming company’s supervisors are required to attend training programmes on discrimination and harassment. The decree will remain in effect for three years.

While Activision gets legally clean by this decree, the harassment its women employees underwent is still in need of a catharsis.