Microsoft’s smartphone touch controls to transform Xbox Gaming on iOS and Android

January 29, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Currently in beta testing, Microsoft’s smartphone touch controls will allow users to manage their consoles and play games on smartphones and tablets without a Bluetooth controller

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft is enhancing the Xbox experience on mobile devices. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft is enhancing the Xbox experience on mobile devices with the introduction of touch controls in its Xbox apps for iOS and Android, as per a report by The Verge which was published on January 26.

Currently in beta testing, these controls allow users to manage their consoles and play games on smartphones and tablets without the need for a Bluetooth controller.

The touch controls, mirroring those on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, offer an on-screen overlay for remote navigation through the Xbox user interface.

While dedicated controllers provide a superior gaming experience, Microsoft’s touch controls are proving effective, especially for those who previously relied on Bluetooth controllers for remote play.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Approximately 20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming players exclusively use touch controls.

Simultaneously, Microsoft has undergone organisational changes, announcing a reduction of around 8% (approximately 1900 roles) within its Xbox and Blizzard gaming divisions according to an internal memo that was obtained by The Verge and reported on January 25.

