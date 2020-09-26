Microsoft’s new Xbox, Family Settings apps

Microsoft’s new Xbox and Family Settings apps. | Picture by special arrangement.

26 September 2020 11:29 IST

Microsoft said it will replace Console Streaming (Preview) with Xbox remote play in the new app, allowing gamers to play the games downloaded on their consoles, from their phones or tablets via Xbox remote play feature.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has launched a new Xbox app for iOS and Android users to connect them with their gaming communities, and deliver a unified experience.

Gamers can interact with voice and text chat, and also manage notifications in a single interface. They will now be able to share screenshots and short game clips with others via the new app. These moments will be compiled in the user’s library; they also have an option to save directly on their phones, or share on social media platforms.

Advertising

Advertising

The app can be used to set up Xbox Series X or Series S, install games on consoles, and manage gaming library.

Microsoft said it will replace Console Streaming (Preview) with Xbox remote play in the new app, allowing gamers to play the games downloaded on their consoles, from their phones or tablets via Xbox remote play feature.

Also Read Xbox launches cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The app is available for download on Google Play Store; the App Store version has limited spots available for testing, the company said.

The software maker's new Family Settings app for iOS and Android is designed to help manage children’s gaming on Xbox gaming consoles.

“The app is an important next step in our journey to provide families with the tools they need to help create the right balance of gaming in their lives,” Dave McCarthy, VP, Xbox Operations, wrote in a blog post.

Also Read Microsoft rolls out redesigned digital Xbox store

The app allows parents to create child accounts and manage their activities. They can also access to a daily and weekly activity report for each child with insights about their child’s game-time on Xbox.

Xbox Family Settings app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.