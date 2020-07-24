Microsoft's new offerings in Teams include third-party app integrations, Walkie-Talkie and more

24 July 2020 23:17 IST

The technology company will now allow developers and independent software vendors to integrate their apps and services into Teams meetings, providing more options to interact and collaborate.

Microsoft on Tuesday introduced its new offerings in the Teams work collaboration tool. The new features include third-party app integrations, better connectivity with firstline workers, and remote device and team management from a single location.

“Today we are announcing features and experiences designed to streamline workflow and automate process right within Teams,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Third-party app integration

For example, a third-party Agenda app could add a tab with an agenda in the pre-meeting window, a button to open the agenda items on the meeting control bar, or a summary file in the post meeting chat window, Jared said.

Polly, Open Agora, Miro, iCMS and HireVue will be among the first partners to deliver integrations with Teams meetings, later this year.

Microsoft Teams Walkie-Talkie

Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie is now in public preview. It turns employees' Android phones into walkie-talkies for instant and secure voice communication over the cloud using WiFi or cellular network.

Even when the phone is locked, one can speak and receive Walkie Talkie calls using wireless headsets from Blue Parrott, and wired headsets from Klein Electronics.

The Walkie Talkie app is included in all paid licenses of Teams in Office 365 subscriptions.

Microsoft also made its newly-launched app Communities available for Microsoft Teams mobile. This is to allow firstline workers or employees not at a desk to share and engage with their coworkers across different locations and stay connected with the communities for company announcements and live events.

Time Clock is now available for Teams on the web and in the desktop app, allowing firstline workers at the job locations or even working remotely to mark their arrival and departure time at work. The company can also keep a track of their attendance and activities essential for its operations.

Microsoft also plans to bring in the Shift schedule assistance feature later this year. It will help managers plan team schedules and receive alerts when there is a potential clash with other events already planned at the given time.

Microsoft also launched new device management and monitoring options for its Teams Rooms Standard and Premium, helping in remote tracking of its devices and enhanced meeting experiences. The company has a new offering for Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard, allowing IT admins to not only view their Teams devices on admin center but also perform device management tasks in a single location.

It also launched new Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium offering. This allows customers to leave the managing and monitoring Teams Rooms to Microsoft, enabling them to free up IT resources and focus on meeting productivity, the Washington based company said.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard is now available at $15 per device per month and Teams Rooms Premium is available at $50 per device per month in select countries.