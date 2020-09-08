Microsoft’s new app lets people communicate with emojis

08 September 2020 18:13 IST

The app works like a standard image editing tool with an added feature to build up a series of frames into a looping animation.

Microsoft has launched a new app, Expressive Pixels that allows users to visually communicate by creating animations like emojis, and then displaying it on LED screens.

The designed animations present users with tools to make the creative process easy. Creators can also share their original animations in a Cloud Gallery in the app.

The app is aimed at expanding non-verbal communication, driving creative applications for developers to use via open source APIs and lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring programmers, designers and researchers.

Advertising

Advertising

“We wanted to create something that would help people stay more actively engaged in conversations, be visible in low light and from a distance, and provide another avenue for unique expression, playfulness and connection,” Principle Design researcher Ann Paradiso said in a statement.

The app works like a standard image editing tool with an added feature to build up a series of frames into a looping animation.

Expressive Pixels allows creators to display their animations in different sizes, up to 64 x 64 pixels. A timeline records all the frames created; new frames can be designed or the old ones be used as basis for other designs.

It also provides an option to import image from other sources to create a new one. The app is equipped with advanced features like layers for users to explore their creativity.

Microsoft Expressive Pixels is available for Windows 10 only and is currently in beta testing.