ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft's Mistral AI deal should be further investigated, EU lawmaker says

February 27, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - LONDON

Microsoft’s deal with French startup Mistral AI should be further investigated, one of the lawmakers who oversaw the drafting of EU AI Act said

Reuters

Microsoft’s deal with French tech startup Mistral AI faces investigat in EU. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft's deal with French tech startup Mistral AI should be further investigated, one of the lawmakers who oversaw the drafting of the European Union's landmark AI Act said.

On Monday, Microsoft announced it would soon make Mistral's AI models available through its Azure cloud computing platform.

Microsoft told Reuters it had invested in the company, but held no equity. The announcement has raised eyebrows in Brussels.

ALSO READ
Why French AI firm Mistral’s language model divides developer community

Throughout negotiations of the AI Act, Mistral lobbied for looser rules for some models, with advocates warning that strict rules risked undermining European companies' ability to compete with big tech.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"What is emerging shows even more that it was good not to water down our ambition on the safety of GPAI (general purpose AI) models with systemic risks, following legitimate but strong lobbying from companies like Mistral," Benefei told Reuters.

"This story that is emerging will need to be further investigated."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US