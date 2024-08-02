GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft’s GitHub launches playground for AI models

Much like platforms like Hugging Face, GitHub Models also helps developers export and integrate their code into existing workflows making it even easier for them

Updated - August 02, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 04:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: GitHub has announced GitHub Models, an interactive sandbox environment for developers and engineers to explore different AI models for free. 

FILE PHOTO: GitHub has announced GitHub Models, an interactive sandbox environment for developers and engineers to explore different AI models for free.  | Photo Credit: THG

Microsoft’s developer platform GitHub has announced GitHub Models, an interactive sandbox environment for developers and engineers to explore different AI models for free. Leading models like Meta AI’s Llama 3.1, OpenAI’s GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini, Mistral AI’s Mistral Large 2 and Cohere’s Command will be among the options available. The playground’s beta version has been made available to a limited group of people. 

Developers can use GitHub Models to deploy AI models via the built-in playground, test different prompts and model parameters and then launch them into environments like GitHub Codespaces and Visual Studio Code. 

GitHub Copilot launches premium enterprise AI coding assistant

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke believes that the democratic tool will have a huge impact on its userbase in India in a way that “every developer in India on GitHub can become an AI engineer, generating a new wave of AI applications that stand to accelerate India’s competitive advantage in the age of AI.”

Much like platforms like Hugging Face, GitHub Models also helps developers export and integrate their code into existing workflows making it even easier for them. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Model playgrounds have also been on the offering from cloud providers including Microsoft Azure and even OpenAI. However, Azure’s playground can only be used by their customers who will have to complete a pre-defined workflow specific to the cloud computing platform before signing up. 

On the other hand, GitHub’s models can be used immediately. Users can then switch to Azure. 

Developers who are interested in using GitHub Models can sign up to a waitlist. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.