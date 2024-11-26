Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature in public review, still faulty

Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature is open now for public preview, the company has announced. The preview will be for a small group of PCs for now with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus Copilot + PCs that were enrolled in the Dev channel of Windows Insider.

Recall won’t be available for Copilot + PCs with Intel and AMD yet.

While the AI feature was debuted much earlier, the launch was pushed after worries around privacy. Microsoft encrypted the database underlying Recall and turned off the default setting for the feature.

But there are still drawbacks.

A blog post released by the company has shared that Recall won’t function with certain accessibility programs and if users specify that they the feature shouldn’t save content from a given website, Recall can do it anyway on the Edge browser.

Early testers have also revealed that Recall isn’t consistent with taking the snapshots or there’s a delay in them being stored or the storage filling up quickly.

For now, users have been advised to reboot their systems.

Considering the flaws with the feature, it isn’t known when the feature will be available widely to the public.