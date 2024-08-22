GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Microsoft’s controversial Recall AI feature will be available from October

Privacy and security experts warned that the screenshots saved in the AI Recall system could later be accessed by hackers

Updated - August 22, 2024 11:29 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft said they will be releasing their controversial Recall feature in October this year. 

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft said they will be releasing their controversial Recall feature in October this year.  | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft said they will be releasing their controversial Recall feature in October this year. The AI feature that takes screenshots of every task in Windows was criticised after being announced, over its potential privacy issues. 

Microsoft delayed the release at the last-minute, right before their CoPilot+PCs event held earlier in May. 

The Satya Nadella-led company said that Recall will now be “trustworthy and secure,” in a blog posting the news. There is no update around what changes have been made to the feature.

Microsoft to delay release of Recall AI feature on security concerns

Privacy and security experts warned that the screenshots saved in the system could later be accessed by any threat actor who had hacked into the system, making it much easier for them to obtain personal details.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In June, Microsoft posted a blog assuring users that they would amp up security features for Recall, including requiring users to have biometric Windows Hello security and additional authentication to protect user data.

As the company integrates AI into its systems, the Copilot Plus PC initiative has become an important part of Microsoft’s AI future. These systems will be specialised to perform AI tasks and work on neural processing units, or NPU units, which help with tasks like better photo editing, transcription and translation, and Recall.

At the recent Pixel 9 series launch, Google announced Pixel Screenshots where users can manually take a screenshot of an activity if they want to refer to it later.

technology (general) / science and technology / internet / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

