Microsoft’s contactless approach to measure vital signs using mobile camera, AI. | Picture by special arrangement.

09 December 2020 17:45 IST

The healthcare around the globe is transforming as a result of the pandemic, and a camera-based physiological sensing method could have applications in telehealth.

Microsoft, in collaboration with researchers at University of Washington and OctoML, has developed a video-based approach that uses everyday camera technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to measure heart and respiration rates.

The team has detailed the contactless approach in a paper titled “Multi-Task Temporal Shift Attention Networks for On-Device Contactless Vitals Measurement.”

The method uses a regular smartphone camera or a webcam in combination with a type of deep learning algorithm called a multi-task temporal shift convolutional neural network (MTTS-CAN), which analyses pixels in a video over time to obtain estimates of heart and respiration rates, the software giant noted in a blog post.

A smartphone camera can pick up the ambient light reflected from a person’s body, and the changes in pixel intensities over time can be used to recover the person’s pulse and respiration, it explained.

According to Microsoft, the multi-task learning approach is effective as the heart rhythms are correlated with breathing patterns, and with many of the initial steps shared in the process, it can “dramatically reduce the computation required.”

The techniques designed by the team allows the model to work on a mobile central processing unit (CPU) and achieve high accuracy, speed, as well as help, keep people’s data under their control.

The optical sensing approach could be used for clinical, well-being and fitness applications including people using it as a more convenient alternative for fitness tracking.

The healthcare around the globe is transforming as a result of the pandemic, and a camera-based physiological sensing method could have applications in telehealth such as allowing a cardiologist to more objectively analyse a patient’s heart health over a video call, the company noted.

“Ubiquitous sensing could help transform how telehealth is conducted, and it could also contribute to establishing telehealth as a mainstream form of healthcare.”