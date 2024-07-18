ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft’s AI Designer now generally available to users with personal accounts

Updated - July 18, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 11:56 am IST

Integrated with Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Photos, as well as supported in more than 80 languages on the web, the AI-powered Designer can help with a range of multimedia designing tasks

The Hindu Bureau

The AI-powered Designer can be used to generate text, images, and specific formats such as cards and banners [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer offering is now available to those with personal Microsoft accounts, integrated with Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Photos.

Designer can be accessed on the web, where it is supported in more than 80 languages, or as a free mobile app for both iOS and Android users. It also comes as a Windows app.

The AI-powered Designer can be used to generate text, images, and specific formats such as cards and banners. There are also templates available to help users find inspiration or a structure.

“With a Copilot Pro subscription, when you’re in Word and PowerPoint you can create images and designs right in the heart of your workflow. From Word or PowerPoint, click on the Copilot icon and describe an image you’d like to create. In Word, coming soon, you can even ask to create a banner for your document and a design will be generated for you based on the content of your document,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In addition to this, some eligible users who work with Microsoft’s Photos can use Designer without leaving the platform in order to make changes such as erasing objects, removing backgrounds, cropping media, adjusting the appearance, adding filters, or inserting marks and text.

An upcoming feature for some markets is the ability to replace photo backgrounds.

Designer has a set number of daily ‘Boosts’ that people can use to make AI-generated images. The number of boosts goes up when one gets a CoPilot Pro subscription.

