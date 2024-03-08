Microsoft Xbox Partner Direct: Key Announcements

March 08, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Xbox Partner Direct event presented a concise 30-minute showcase of upcoming releases for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass throughout 2024 and beyond.

Microsoft hosted its latest Xbox Partner Direct on Wednesday, March 6th, at 11.30 pm IST / 1 pm ET. The event presented a concise 30-minute showcase of upcoming releases for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass throughout 2024 and beyond. A standout moment included the exciting news that Square Enix would be bringing Final Fantasy 14 Online to Xbox Series X on March 21. This massively multiplayer role-playing game, already available on PlayStation platforms and Windows PC, will now be accessible to Xbox players. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also enjoy exclusive access to the Starter Edition from March 21 through April 19. Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an action-strategy game inspired by Japanese mythology, is slated to launch on Game Pass for Xbox Series X and Windows PC later this year. Additionally, Frogwares unveiled The Sinking City 2, promising a “full-on” survival horror experience, scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2025. ALSO READ PlayStation Plus March lineup revealed

Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, a collaboration between Sega and Atlus, introduces new costumes, music, and extended story content through Episode Aigis: The Answer. Xbox Partner Preview showcased an exclusive sneak peek for eager fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a surprising move, the original STALKER Trilogy dropped on Xbox One and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, offering a nostalgic trip for gaming enthusiasts.

Creatures of Ava, a creature-collecting adventure, promises a world-saving experience on Windows PC and Xbox Series X, available through Game Pass.

Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment unveiled new gameplay from Unknown 9: Awakening, a third-person action-adventure game launching this summer.

The Alters, an emotional sci-fi game by 11 bit Studios, combines adventure, survival, and base-building elements, featuring a unique Moon-like storyline. Expected to release in 2024, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Sleight of Hand, a third-person stealth-action deckbuilder by Riffraff Games, is set to launch in 2025 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X, making its debut on Game Pass.

In a surprising collaboration, the infamous Chucky from the Child’s Play series is coming to Roblox in Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! This chilling interactive experience was released on the same day as the announcement.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau, a Metroidvania-style adventure game from Surgent Studios and EA Originals, showcased a new look and is scheduled to launch on Windows PC and Xbox Series X on April 23.

Xbox fans were treated to a sneak peek at The First Berserker: Khazan, Nexon’s Soulslike action-RPG, ahead of its Xbox Series X launch. Lastly, Game Pass subscribers can look forward to cooling off with Frostpunk 2, set to release on PC Game Pass on July 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.