Microsoft working to bring the Xbox experience to more people globally

About a year ago, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, had shared the company’s plan for the future, where the user is at the centre of the gaming experience. Since then, Xbox has made significant progress, including the launch of its next-generation consoles, cloud gaming, new accessories and apps, a redesigned digital store, and a number of games in different genres.

Last week, the company shared how it is working to bring the Xbox experience to more people around the world. Further, Spencer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed the importance of gaming to Microsoft.

“As a company, Microsoft is all-in on gaming. Gaming is the most dynamic category in the entertainment industry. Three billion consumers look to gaming for entertainment, community, creation, as well as a real sense of achievement, and our ambition is to empower each of them, wherever they play,” Nadella said.

The Redmond, Washington-based firm is working with TV manufactures for an Xbox app, and building streaming devices that will be compatible with different screens, simplifying the access to gaming through its cloud streaming technology in both cases.

“Xbox is working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller,” it said in a blog post.”

The company did not specify when the embedded Xbox experience or the streaming devices will be available to gamers.

On the cloud gaming front, Xbox will expand cloud gaming for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets to more players. “In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With Edge, Chrome, and Safari support, players will be a click away from gaming on almost any device,” it noted.

Moreover, Xbox will launch cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan before the end of the year. It is also exploring new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass.

“Through the cloud, we will be able to deliver a robust gaming experience to anyone connected to the Internet, even on the least powerful, least expensive devices, devices people already own. And with the cloud, gaming players can participate fully in the same Xbox experience as people on local hardware,” Spencer said.

The software giant noted it is in the final phases of updating its datacentres globally with its latest generation of hardware, the Xbox Series X. “This means gamers will see faster load times, improved frame rates, and experience Xbox Series X|S optimised games,” it added.

Finally, Xbox said it is working with telecommunications providers on new purchasing models like Xbox All Access, which enables gamers to make low monthly payments to own a console along with a Game Pass.