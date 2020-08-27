Microsoft Word will now transcribe conversations for Office 365 users

27 August 2020 20:12 IST

Users can now record their conversations directly in Word for the web, which will transcribe automatically and save it. They can also upload an already existing conversation for auto transcription.

Microsoft launches transcription feature in Word to let people convert their conversations into text, without they having to worry about taking notes and spending hours transcribing the discussion.

Transcribe enables users to upload audio or videos that they have recorded outside Word. Whether they recorded it on their phones or in any app, they can simply select the file to upload and transcribe. The feature supports .mp3, .wav, .m4a, or .mp4 files.

“It saves valuable time and energy of the users and is integrated into Word helping them focus on the message of their document and not fuss around with different windows or applications,” said Dan Parish, Principal Group Manager for Natural User Interface and Incubation at Microsoft.

Transcribe can detect different speakers, allowing users to easily follow the flow of the transcript after they complete recording. They can also revisit parts of the recording by playing back the time-stamped audio and even edit the transcript.

The transcript will appear alongside the Word document, with the recording. Users can pull the perfect quote or just few lines from an interview by clicking the plus icon on the particular line of the transcript. They can also choose to lay out the entire transcript of the conversation in Word.

Users can do unlimited recording within Word in web for transcription. However, there is a five hour limit per month for the uploaded recordings and each recording is limited to 200 mb.

Transcribe is now available in Word for the web for all Microsoft 365 subscribers, and is supported in the new Microsoft Edge or Chrome browsers. The company said Transcribe in Office mobile will be available by the end of this year. It supports transcribing audio into only English (EN-US) language for now, but will support more languages soon.