Microsoft Windows 11 Insider Preview build gets easy photo access, improved privacy setting

April 18, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Microsoft in its Windows 11 Insider preview added the Gallery feature in File Explorer, along with improvements in privacy settings and other fixes 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft added a new “Gallery” feature in File Explorer in its Windows 11 Insider preview. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft added a new “Gallery” feature in File Explorer in its Windows 11 Insider preview. The preview also brings badging on the Start menu, improvements in privacy settings, and fixes in Taskbar, System Tray, and Live captions.

Gallery in File Explorer

Gallery, in File Explorer, is designed to make it easy for users to access their photo collection. The feature shows the recently taken photos and uses OneDrive Roll Backup on the user’s phone to automatically bring them to the top of the view, which remains the same in the All Photos view in the Photos App.

Users can also choose which folders are shown in Gallery through the Collection dropdown and can add subfolders to existing sources to improve the filtering of images based on their original source, the company shared in a blog post.

The feature also brings the functionality to insert attachments, including building PowerPoint decks or crafting social media posts from the File Picking dialog and since it is available in the Open file dialog, it will be accessible in most Windows 11 apps.

In the Start menu, Microsoft said it is continuing the exploration of badging for local account users who are signed in using a Microsoft account.

Additionally, the Windows Insider preview also brings a new “pizza” icon on the command bar in File Explorer that denotes the user is previewing the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer.

Improvements in privacy settings

The Windows Insider preview also showcased sensory privacy settings and APIs. The feature allows users to manage block/allow APIs and apps from requesting user presence in devices that use sensors to detect when the user is around.

The Insider preview also brings improvements and fixes in Settings, Live Captions, Task Manager, and Accessibility.

Windows Insider allows developers, businesses, and tech enthusiasts to get early access to builds for testing features and changes before they become widely available.

