Microsoft and Viasat partner to provide satellite-based connectivity to 10 million people globally

December 15, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Half the targeted users are based in Africa

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Microsoft company logo | Photo Credit: AP

Tech titan Microsoft and satellite company Viasat announced a partnership on Wednesday to bring satellite-based Internet connectivity to 10 million people across the globe, with five million of them based in Africa.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The planned collaboration is part of Microsoft’s Airband initiative, in which the software giant aims to bring internet access to 250 million people by the end of 2025. 100 million of these targeted users are based in Africa.

“Working together, the companies will combine expertise and assets to help enable telehealth, distance learning and education, precision agriculture, clean power, and other services to reach new areas through the transformational provision of power and connectivity,” stated Microsoft’s release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Satellite technology can bring internet access to remote zones that other connectivity tools cannot easily penetrate.

Since its launch in 2017, Microsoft’s Airband initiative saw the company partnering with government bodies, NGOs, energy companies, telecom firms, and internet companies to widen net coverage in underserved regions of the world.

The Airband initiative has carried out projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the U.S. New countries for expansion include Egypt, Senegal, and Angola.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US