Microsoft and Viasat partner to provide satellite-based connectivity to 10 million people globally

December 15, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Tech titan Microsoft and satellite company Viasat announced a partnership on Wednesday to bring satellite-based Internet connectivity to 10 million people across the globe, with five million of them based in Africa.

The planned collaboration is part of Microsoft’s Airband initiative, in which the software giant aims to bring internet access to 250 million people by the end of 2025. 100 million of these targeted users are based in Africa.

“Working together, the companies will combine expertise and assets to help enable telehealth, distance learning and education, precision agriculture, clean power, and other services to reach new areas through the transformational provision of power and connectivity,” stated Microsoft’s release.

Satellite technology can bring internet access to remote zones that other connectivity tools cannot easily penetrate.

Since its launch in 2017, Microsoft’s Airband initiative saw the company partnering with government bodies, NGOs, energy companies, telecom firms, and internet companies to widen net coverage in underserved regions of the world.

The Airband initiative has carried out projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the U.S. New countries for expansion include Egypt, Senegal, and Angola.