  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FRA 2-0 MAR, France vs Morocco semifinal in pictures

Microsoft and Viasat partner to provide satellite-based connectivity to 10 million people globally

Half the targeted users are based in Africa

December 15, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Microsoft company logo

File photo of the Microsoft company logo | Photo Credit: AP

Tech titan Microsoft and satellite company Viasat announced a partnership on Wednesday to bring satellite-based Internet connectivity to 10 million people across the globe, with five million of them based in Africa.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The planned collaboration is part of Microsoft’s Airband initiative, in which the software giant aims to bring internet access to 250 million people by the end of 2025. 100 million of these targeted users are based in Africa.

“Working together, the companies will combine expertise and assets to help enable telehealth, distance learning and education, precision agriculture, clean power, and other services to reach new areas through the transformational provision of power and connectivity,” stated Microsoft’s release.

Satellite technology can bring internet access to remote zones that other connectivity tools cannot easily penetrate.

Since its launch in 2017, Microsoft’s Airband initiative saw the company partnering with government bodies, NGOs, energy companies, telecom firms, and internet companies to widen net coverage in underserved regions of the world.

The Airband initiative has carried out projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the U.S. New countries for expansion include Egypt, Senegal, and Angola.

Related Topics

internet / technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.