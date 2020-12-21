Microsoft updates it's Office apps for M1 Macs

However, Teams support is still unavailable on M1 Macs but the technology company is working on it.

Microsoft is redesigning its Office apps to make them universal so they can run on Apple’s silicon Mac laptops.

"We are releasing new versions of many of our Microsoft 365 for Mac apps that run natively on Macs with M1," said Bill Doll, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Microsoft 365.

The technology company redesigned Outlook for Mac and updated Office Start experience for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for Mac. The new Office Start experience will be available next month.

A new dictation toolbar with voice commands for creating content with voice will soon be available for Word and Outlook for Mac.

Microsoft Editor will also be enabled in Word for Mac to check spelling, correct grammar, and get writing style suggestions.

Microsoft Search in the new Outlook for Mac will enable users to type their query in a language they use daily, to find emails, events, and files without using any fancy syntax.

Data from Picture feature are also available on Mac's now. This will enable users to take photos on their iPhone and turn it into data that they can edit in Excel for Mac, Microsoft said.

The technology company is also bringing modern commenting experience in Word and PowerPoint to Macs, allowing users to collaborate on documents and presentations when the content creation team is not in the same location.

Excel sheet view is also available on Excel for Mac. It will allow users to create customised views by sorting and filtering data according to their needs without disturbing what others can see.

The new Outlook for Mac will also allow users to share their calendars with their co-workers, helping users manage time and plan meetings easily.

Microsoft will start rolling this out via the new Outlook for Mac in the coming weeks.

Manual labeling is also available on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook for Mac. These labels will allow users to classify and protect their organisation’s data with minimal effort, Microsoft said.

However, Teams support is still unavailable on M1 Macs but the technology company is working on it.