 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft unveils open-source multi-agent AI system Magnetic-One

The system works with a lead agent called the Orchestrator which then directs the other four agents to solve tasks

Published - November 07, 2024 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has introduced a new multi-agent AI system called Magnetic-One.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has introduced a new multi-agent AI system called Magnetic-One. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has introduced a new multi-agent AI system called Magnetic-One based on a single AI model that powers multiple AI agents to complete complex tasks. The company has made the framework open-source and accessible to all developers and researchers even for commercial purposes under a custom Microsoft License. 

The blog posted by Microsoft along with the news called Magnetic-One a “high-performing generalist agentic system” that is able to use a web browser to book a ticket or buy something online, edit a document and write Python code.

The system works with a lead agent called the Orchestrator which then directs the other four agents to solve tasks. The Orchestrator plans, tracks and re-plans if errors are made while also delegating specialised agents. 

The blog noted that this is much better than single AI agent systems that are usually more rigid. On the other hand, multi-agentic frameworks can activate some agents to be added or removed even as the other agents continue with their workflows. 

Anthropic releases AI to automate mouse clicks for coders

Microsoft has also released a tool called AutoGenBench to evaluate how the AI agents perform. The tool comes with built-in controls for repitition and isolation to score them accurately.

AI agents are largely been predicted as the next prominent stage in AI research after AI chatbots. 

Google is reportedly working on an AI agent called Jarvis AI which will help users browse the web via Chrome. 

Published - November 07, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.