Microsoft unveil ‘next phase’ of Copilot ahead of its Wave 2 event

Microsoft will host the Wave 2 Copilot event on September 16. Ahead of the event, the company announced the next phase for their AI assistant.

The company has hinted at the theme while inviting people “to discover the next phase of Copilot for work,’ which could indicate that Microsoft Copilot could expand their capabilities in their enterprise offerings which includes Copilot in all Microsoft Office apps.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 has a $30 monthly subscription for enterprises but the steep price has compelled companies to question its importance.

A report published yesterday by The Information revealed that companies like tech consulting firm Ascendion had paused on their Copilot usage because of bugs and cost issues.

In this context, the company could be looking to add more features to make the subscription seem worthwhile.

Microsoft hasn’t added many new features to its consumer subscription of Copilot as well and even went on to remove a GPT Builder feature from the Copilot Pro plan earlier in June.

