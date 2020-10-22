Microsoft to take Azure to space to enable cloud services in remote locations

The new connectivity will help bring valuable customer data from geosynchronous orbit (GEO) satellites directly into Azure, Microsoft said.

Microsoft is launching Azure Space to help deal with the vast amount of data generated from satellites, bring cloud services and bandwidth to remote locations, and design highly complex space systems.

“We will extend the utility of our Azure capabilities with worldwide satellite connectivity, unblock cloud computing in more scenarios, and empower our partners and customers to achieve more,” said Tom Keane, Corporate Vice President, Azure Global.

Microsoft also revealed the Azure Orbital Emulator to enable testing satellite constellation operations in simulation, using both software and hardware. This will allow satellite developers to evaluate and train AI algorithms and satellite networking before ever launching a single satellite, it said.

The US-based company aims to make space connectivity attainable across industries like agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and government, with the new initiative.

The company partnered with SpaceX Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband for the new Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC), a container-based data center unit that can be deployed in remote locations.

Microsoft said that it designed the MDC to support high-intensity, secure cloud computing in challenging environments where power and building infrastructure are unreliable. The MDC can run on low-bandwidth networks, or be completely disconnected that helps to deploy them in even remote locations.

The MDC can also give Microsoft’s customers a way to migrate apps to Azure.

Microsoft said that its offerings can help mobile command centres, military mission needs, mineral exploration, and other areas that require high intensity and secure computing on Azure.