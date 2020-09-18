Microsoft to skill 10 lakh Indian students in Artificial Intelligence

Online sessions for the series are set to commence on September 21 via live demos, virtual instructor-led training, and hands-on workshops.

Microsoft, along with NASSCOM, aims to skill 10 lakh students in India in Artificial Intelligence by 2021.

The AI Classroom Series is developed to coach students in basic AI, machine learning and data science on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform.

Microsoft claims the curriculum will equip students with skills required for employability in a technologically-oriented job market.

“Technologies like AI are becoming enablers for every business today, making the need for creating an AI ready ecosystem vital for India’s economic and social value creation,” said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

Students can choose from multiple time slots and pace their learning. They will have to complete an assignment once training is complete. NASSCOM and Microsoft will certify students at the end of the series. Placement support is not part of the initiative.

Students can choose from multiple time slots and pace their learning. They will have to complete an assignment once training is complete. NASSCOM and Microsoft will certify students at the end of the series. Placement support is not part of the initiative.

Undergrad students can apply for the classroom series for free by visiting the website: http://aka.ms/AI4Students . Students can use desktops or any mobile device to access the trainings, workshops and assignments. Registered students will have access to content and developer tools in Microsoft and GitHub.

Microsoft and NASSCOM are also planning to collaborate with other academic institutions and colleges across the country to include cloud and AI topics into their curriculum.

“This is phase one of our efforts and it will be a recurring event for the next 8-10 months to ensure we reach the critical mass of students in the country,” Microsoft said.