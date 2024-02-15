ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft to share Xbox exclusives beyond its ecosystem: Report

February 15, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Microsoft is expected to share some of its exclusive Xbox titles with other gaming consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft is expected to share some of its exclusive Xbox titles with other gaming consoles. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft is expected to make an announcement that will shed light on the company sharing some of its exclusive Xbox titles with other gaming consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

As per a report by The Verge, published on February 13, the first games making this leap will be Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, with favourites like Sea of Thieves and the much-anticipated Starfield likely to follow suit.

The big reveal is expected during a special Xbox podcast on February 15, featuring Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond, and head of Xbox Studios Matt Booty.

Even titles initially set for Xbox and Windows PC, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, might soon be playable on PlayStation 5, marking a significant shift from Microsoft’s previous exclusivity approach.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

By making Xbox titles available on other consoles, Microsoft aims to reach more players and boost revenue in its gaming division. This move could reshape how gamers access their favourite titles and change the landscape of console competition.

