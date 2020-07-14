Microsoft to launch next-gen Flight Simulator 2020

Picture by special arrangement.

14 July 2020 17:23 IST

Flight Simulator 2020 will come in three editions, standard, deluxe and premium deluxe edition with more planes and international airports in the expensive versions.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio announced the next generation Flight Simulator 2020 for PC with a scheduled launch on August 18.

This will be the newest addition to Microsoft’s Flight Simulator series that has been running for about four decades now.

“We knew it was finally the right time to develop the next-generation version of Microsoft Flight Simulator,” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator said.

“We have the right tools, technology, partners and hardware to release the most realistic and authentic flight simulator to date.”

The standard edition includes 20 planes with unique flight models and 30 different airports. The deluxe edition has 25 planes and 35 airports, and the premium deluxe edition comes with 30 planes and 40 airports. The game will also be available in a retail disc version at European stores via Aerosoft.

The Flight Simulator allows players to fly virtually in over 20 lakh cities, 150 crore buildings, 37 thousand airports, mountains, roads, trees, rivers and traffic.

Users can test their flying skills on a variety of aircraft ranging from lighter planes to commercial jets. Each aircraft includes a detailed cockpit with realistic instrumentation. One can play at different levels from beginner to pro with interactive instrument guidance and checklist.

Players can also experience flying during the day or night, and at any time of the year. They can switch on the live weather mode to know the real-time weather, including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and lighting.

The newest Flight Simulator demands few minimum system requirements. It is supported by Windows 10 with DirectX 11 and powered by Intel i5-4460 and Ryzen 3 1200 processors. The memory requirements are 8 GB RAM, 2 GB VRAM with a storage of 150 GB. Graphics supported include NVIDIA GTX 770, Radeon RX 570.

The product is available for pre-order now on Windows 10 or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass for PC, with the standard edition available at Rs 3999, deluxe edition at Rs 5999 and premium deluxe at Rs 7999 on the Microsoft website.