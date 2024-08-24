ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit after CrowdStrike-induced IT outage

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Microsoft will hold a summit on improving its cybersecurity systems, its first such conference since an update from CrowdStrike caused a global IT outage

Reuters

Microsoft said on Friday it would hold a summit in September on improving cybersecurity systems, after a faulty update from CrowdStrike caused a global IT outage last month.

The conference marks the first big step by Microsoft to address the issues that affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices on July 19, disrupting operations across industries ranging from major airlines to banks and healthcare.

The event will be held on Sept. 10 at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. Microsoft will invite government representatives to the gathering, it said.

"The CrowdStrike outage in July presents important lessons for us to apply as an ecosystem," Microsoft said.

The outage raised concerns that many organizations are not well prepared to implement contingency plans when a single point of failure such as an IT system, or a piece of software within it, goes down.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
