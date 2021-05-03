Microsoft to change its default Office font first time in about 15 years

The five fonts include Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview. | Picture by special arrangement.

Microsoft has decided to change its default font on all Office products. The software maker has been using Calibri since 2007, and has now commissioned five original, custom fonts. It is seeking inputs from users to pick the next default font.

Calibri replaced Times New Roman, and now one of the five short-listed sans-serif fonts will replace it. A font without a serif, or a stroke at the ends is called sans-serif. The five fonts include Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview.

Tenorite looks more like Times New Roman, and is easy to read with crisp-looking shapes and wide characters. Its designers say the font’s display styles are inspired by Trade Gothic.

Bierstadt is inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography, and the font is simple with good readability and clear-cut stroke endings. It is named after a 14,000-feet peak in Colorado that remind its designer of the Swiss Alps.

Skeena has modulated strokes with a clear contrast between thick and thin parts of a letter. It is said to have a contemporary type-face that nods towards type-forms of the 20th Century.

Seaford is an old-style serif text typeface, and its “asymmetric forms” is said to aid reading. One of its designers says their team looked at pictures of old armchairs for inspiration while creating the font.

Grandview is derived from classic German road and railway signage, offering high legibility and is ideal for body text. Its designer says it works exceptionally well for long-form text settings.

The new fonts are available across Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft wants people to use them and give their feedback and comments on social media. All the five fonts along with Calibri will be available in Office apps in Microsoft 365 even after the new default font is selected, it noted.