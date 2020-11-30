Microsoft Teams will stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from today

30 November 2020 18:57 IST

However, Microsoft assured that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Teams will no longer work in Internet Explorer 11(IE 11) from today.

"Beginning November 30, 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11," Microsoft said earlier in a blog post on August this year.

Other Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 after August 17, 2021.

The US-based company is taking this step as it looks to shift to the new Microsoft Edge browser.

"We are committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible," Microsoft said.

The company is also ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021 as it has upgraded most of its customers to the new Microsoft Edge browser.

The Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates after March, Microsoft said in the blog.

They will get faster and more responsive web access with more features in toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Microsoft said.

Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today.