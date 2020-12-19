Microsoft Teams' Together mode comes to Skype

Skype has also added more background categories and integrated Meet Now in Windows 10 to let users meet with a simple click.

Microsoft introduced Teams' Together mode in Skype along with other new features.

The latest Skype version 8.67 available across Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web has added a couple of new features.

Microsoft has introduced Teams' Together Mode in Skype. It also added the large grid mode that will allow to see everyone's video stream, all at once.

The new version of Skype provides the option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by their phone number or via their Skype ID. It is also available in Android version.

The latest version of Skype for Android includes support for Chat Bubbles, Priority Conversations, and Conversation Space.

Skype has also fixed issues like preventing Mac computers from going into auto sleep, videos freezing in chat on the first frame or while typing a message during a call, and JavaScript error while running Skype on Windows servers.

