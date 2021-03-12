Microsoft Teams to get several new updates to enhance collaboration

The software giant is bringing a new Dynamic view feature in Teams that automatically arranges different elements of a meeting to provide “an optimal viewing experience”.

Microsoft has announced new meeting, chat, and security features in Teams to help people connect and collaborate better on the platform.

The software giant is bringing a new Dynamic view that automatically arranges different elements of a meeting to provide “an optimal viewing experience”. The new feature, auto-adjusts and personalises a meeting layout as attendees join, start to speak or present.

Another meeting feature, Presenter mode, will allow users to customise their video feed and content when presenting to an audience. They will be able to select one of the three modes including standout, reporter, or side-by-side, based on their requirement.

The platform is also getting PowerPoint Live support that enables presenters to lead meetings with a single view of their notes, slides, meeting chat, and participants. In addition, attendees can personalise their experience by navigating the content at their own pace or use the screen reader to consume content, allowing people with vision disabilities to follow along with the presentation more easily, Microsoft noted in a blog post.

Teams users will be able to use the new view switcher in the top bar to control the content display during a meeting. Based on their preference they can choose Gallery, Large gallery, Together mode, Gallery on top, Focus, or Full screen.

PowerPoint Live in Teams is now available, while Dynamic view, Presenter mode, and view switcher will be rolled out soon, the company noted.

The platform will soon allow users to add a custom attendee registration page to a webinar or a meeting to manage attendance of an engagement. After the registration, attendees can use the automatic email confirmation to easily join the webinar.

Moreover, Teams can now support interactive meetings and webinars for up to 1,000 attendees with moderation controls. Also, Teams will seamlessly scale to accommodate a 10,000-person view-only broadcast experience when a webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, the software company said. Plus, even larger 20,000-person broadcasts will be available through the end of this year, it added.

The Redmond-based company had announced Approvals in Teams, earlier this year, and starting in April, new customisable templates will provide a repeatable structure for common approvals.

The platform is also getting support to use end-to-end encryption for ad hoc 1:1 Teams VoIP calls. The feature will be available to commercial customers in preview later this year, and expanded for online meetings later, the company said.

A new low data mode that allows users to cap the amount of data during Teams video calls, is now available.

Finally, the software company announced new features to improve the mobile experience, including an updated visual look and feel of the mobile app, the ability to access files stored in Teams while offline, a new search experience with suggestions, the ability to pin chats, and an expanded library of emojis. The enhancements will be first available on iOS and then on Android devices, it noted.