Microsoft Teams to get new features

With Apple CarPlay coming to Microsoft Teams this month, one can now join Teams meetings and make calls hands-free on the road using Siri.

Microsoft has planned some new features in Teams Rooms. The company has introduced AI-powered intelligent cameras which can use audio, facial movements, and gestures to detect who in the room is speaking, zooming in for a closer perspective.

The new Speaker coach in Microsoft Teams will use AI to notify users if they are interrupting someone and also remind them to check in with their audience.

The company is updating companion mode in Teams mobile to give in-room attendees quick access to engagement features like chat, live reactions, and Microsoft Whiteboard. The updated version will be available in the next few months.

It has planned new features in Outlook to make meeting planning and collaboration easy. The redesigned working hours will allow users to include work schedule specifics directly in their calendar, so others can know when and where they will be working.

The new RSVP feature will let people specify whether they will attend a meeting in-person or online so the meeting planners can best prepare by booking a room with video conferencing resources or bringing a speaker pack.

The hot desking experience on Microsoft Teams displays allows people to locate and reserve flexible workspaces in the office. Users can book a space from the device or in advance using Outlook or Teams and access personal Teams calendar, chats, meetings, and more.

Cameo is a new PowerPoint experience that integrates users' Teams camera feed into their presentation, letting them customise how and where they want to appear on their slides and offering layout recommendations for optimal viewing. One can use PowerPoint Live in Teams for an immersive remote presentation.

The latest automatic Lighting corrections will help users show up well in video-on meetings even in low-light environments.

The new Logi Dock with built-in speakerphone can help to get clear sound quality for meetings in Teams. With just a touch of a button, one can join Teams meetings, adjust audio, and more.

With Viva Connections, users can stay informed of company news and resources directly from Teams. They can find personalised announcements, company conversations, and also submit a daily health check or expense reports.