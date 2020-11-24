Microsoft Teams rolls out new personalisation features. | Picture by special arrangement.

24 November 2020 18:14 IST

The new features will let users to add personal accounts in the desktop or web app to easily stay on top of work as well as personal conversations through a single interface.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has introduced new features in Teams desktop and mobile app, making it easier for people to connect with others via their platform.

The new features will let users to add personal accounts in the desktop or web app to easily stay on top of work as well as personal conversations through a single interface. Users will be able to access their work and personal accounts via different windows or browser tabs on their device.

Advertising

Advertising

People will also be able to sync their chats to their computer, and use the desktop app to make calls to others, even if they do not have Teams installed, Microsoft noted in a blog post.

Other features include ability to start personal chat, create group chat with up to 250 people, share photos and videos via personal or group chat, and see up to 49 people in a single screen in Together mode.

Also Read | Microsoft announces new apps for Teams platform

The tech giant said it will also allow people to talk all day for free via video or audio calls with up to 300 participants.

The feature to add a personal account is being rolled out to existing business users, and will be available when a user’s app is updated by their organisation’s IT department, according to Microsoft.

Further, Teams mobile app users on iOS and Android will now be able to chat with contacts who do not have Teams installed on their phones by simply adding them to a group chat, and they will be able to receive and send replies to the group via SMS.

This feature is currently available only in group chats with two or more participants, in preview for users in the U.S. and Canada, the company stated.

The mobile app also got new location features, allowing users to receive automatic alerts when people leave or arrive at a designated location. Microsoft said, for the privacy of its users, this feature will only work if users are already sharing their location with the person setting up a location alert for them.

This is an optional feature, and people can simply stop sharing their location to disable it.

Also Read | Microsoft Surface Go 2, Book 3 now available in India

In addition, mobile app users will also be able to use features like getting task and location updates in their activity feed, and an option to add group events from their chats to their device’s calendar.

The new enhancements on Teams mobile app will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks, Microsoft noted.