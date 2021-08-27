Microsoft Teams rolls out app to improve students' reading fluency

27 August 2021 18:28 IST

Teachers can customise the assignments according to a student’s reading level and progress.

Microsoft Teams has introduced Reading Progress app, a free tool that enables students to read aloud, record themselves. Teachers can review recorded clips and track student's progress. The app can be accessed on desktop, Mac, web, iOS and Android.

Educators can upload a single reading fluency passage or separate ones for their class's many levels. Students can then read out the passages and record either audio or video.

Teachers can customise the assignments according to a student’s reading level and progress. They can also change pronunciation sensitivity to account for different speech patterns and accents.

Students can read at their own pace and in a comfortable setting. They can adjust page settings like format and font size, to tailor their reading progress experience based on their preferences.

The app also enables teachers to use the auto-detect feature and quickly review errors like mispronunciations, repetitions, phrasing, intonation, and omissions which is otherwise a time consuming process.