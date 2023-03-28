ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Teams revamped with faster speeds and new AI features

March 28, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Microsoft said the new Teams performance would be up to two times faster while using 50% less memory, and includes AI-powered recaps

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft Teams revamped with faster speeds and new AI features | Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft on Monday announced that its professional collaboration platform Teams had been revamped, and invited users to try out the public preview of the Microsoft Teams app for Windows.

In a company blog post, the software maker stated that its ‘New Teams’ app would launch more than twice as quickly as the previous version it calls ‘Classic Teams.’ The app’s design has also been tweaked so that users can achieve more tasks with fewer clicks and sign-ins across accounts.

AI-powered features such as Microsoft’s intelligent recap and Copilot for Microsoft Teams will also be part of the New Teams.

“We will use AI to take the work out of working together by getting you up to speed on what happened before you joined a meeting or chat and answering your questions all in the flow of the discussion,” said the company, promising that more AI features were to come.

Microsoft said that it was targeting the general availability of the new version of Teams later this year. While commercial customers using Windows can try out the public preview that started on Monday, others will require authorisation from their administrators. Users from other ecosystems, such as Mac users, can expect a preview release later in 2023 as well.

“We have been listening to your feedback which has culminated in a reimagining of Teams from the ground up. The new app is built on a foundation of speed, performance, flexibility, and intelligence—delivering up to two times faster performance while using 50 percent less memory so you can save time and collaborate more efficiently,” said Microsoft in its blog post.

