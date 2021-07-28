Microsoft Teams has nearly 250 mln monthly active users: Nadella

28 July 2021 13:18 IST

`We’ve encouraging feedback on early builds of Windows 11.

Microsoft said its Teams now has nearly 250 million monthly active users as people use the platform to communicate, collaborate, and co-author content across work, life, and learning.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

CEO Satya Nadella said hybrid work represented the biggest change to the way we worked in a generation and would require a new operating model spanning people, places, and processes.

Advertising

Advertising

``Microsoft Teams is the new front end. It’s where people meet, chat, call, collaborate, and automate business processes, all within the flow of work. Teams usage has never been higher,'' he said at the company's earnings call of the June ended quarter.

Mr. Nadella said the phone category, on Teams, was also growing rapidly. Microsoft has close to 80 million monthly active Teams Phone users, with total calls surpassing a billion in a single month in the June ended quarter.

``We’re just getting started. Just like video meetings, chat, and business processes happen in Teams, calls happen in Teams – creating a huge new opportunity,'' he added.

According to him, Teams is at the centre of orchestrating collaboration across the entire SaaS estate, from HR to marketing to finance. Leading third-party SaaS vendors – including Adobe, Atlassian, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday – have now built apps that deeply integrate with Teams, bringing every business process and function directly into the flow of work.

``We’re bringing Teams to consumers so people can connect and collaborate with family and friends across desktop, mobile, and the web. All this innovation is driving growth. Some 124 organisations now have more than 100,000 users of Teams while nearly 3,000 have more than 10,000 users,'' he elaborated.

Also Read | Now you can use Microsoft Teams to connect with friends and family

Commenting on yet to be launched Windows 11, Mr. Nadella said, Microsoft was reimagining everything from the Windows platform to the store to help people and organisations be more productive and secure, and to build a more open ecosystem for developers and creators.

``We’ve encouraging early feedback. More people have downloaded our early builds than any other Windows release or update in the history of our insider programme. And, along with our OEM ecosystem, we’re excited to bring Windows 11 to new PCs beginning this holiday,'' he added.