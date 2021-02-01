Microsoft Teams gets Approvals, Tasks publishing features

Teams users can easily get requests approved using the new Approvals feature. It allows the users to create, manage, and share approvals.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has introduced new enhancements such as Approvals, Tasks publishing, and offline auto send, to improve productivity and collaboration on the Teams platform.

Teams users can easily get requests approved using the new Approvals feature. It allows the users to create, manage, and share approvals. They can create an approval request from chat or the Approvals app, add necessary details, even attach files, then select and share it with approvers.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered noise suppression, polls option

Additionally, using the publishing feature for Tasks, managers can create and send tasks to configurable relevant locations, and track the progress through automatic real-time reports. People can use it to drive consistent execution of tasks at scale across all of an organisation’s locations, Jared Spataro, VP for Microsoft 365, noted.

Teams’ offline auto send feature allows people to use the platform to send or edit messages even when they are offline. It automatically identifies and sends these messages when the sender’s device is back online.

Also Read | Microsoft’s new enhancements to Teams Calling

Also, the platform now offers three chat moderation settings to meeting organisers: enabled, disabled, and ‘only during the meeting’. The default setting or enabled, allows organisers and all participants to chat at any time, which can be turned off using the disabled option. While, the third option allows the participants to chat only during the meeting and the organiser to send messages at any time.

The software giant has also introduced a new Lists app for iOS users with full functionality and access to all their lists. They can use it to quickly glance or edit an existing list, or create a new one by using available templets.

Earlier this month, the company had introduced virtual breakout rooms, a simplified pre-meeting interface, and live captions support for one-to-one calls.