Microsoft Teams display now available in certain countries

31 October 2020 09:28 IST

Microsoft has announced the availability of its Teams displays, a dedicated category of Teams device that brings together productivity, collaboration, and artificial intelligence through a single interface, in certain countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Lenovo’s ThinkSmart View is the first device available, while the Yealink device will be coming soon, according to a Microsoft blog post.

The all-in-one touchscreen devices equipped with microphones, cameras and built-in speakers can be used to easily access chat, meetings, calls, calendar, and files. Users can also use their voice to perform tasks such as checking their calendar entries, sharing documents, and joining a meeting, with the help of Cortana.

Teams users can also customise the home screen to display important alerts, schedule highlight, and other shortcuts to key communication apps like calling, contacts, voicemail, and chat.

The devices have been designed to seamlessly integrate with a user’s PC, allowing cross-device interaction, such as locking and unlocking the connected device from their PC, opening files or messages on one with the option to respond on the other. There is also an option to split the contents and participants in meeting across two screens.

For additional privacy, Teams display come with a camera shutter and microphone mute switch, and users will able to securely sign in with their enterprise Azure Active Directory credentials, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Lenovo’s device comes with a 8-inch HD IPS touchscreen display; 10-finger multi-touch support; Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor with clock speed up to 1.80 GHz; 4BG RAM; 8GB hard drive size; 5 MP 720p wide angle camera; 360-degree microphone array; and weighs 1 kg.