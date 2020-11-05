Microsoft Teams adds live captions, spotlight features

The technology company has also introduced new features in Teams to improve user experience in meetings, calling, chat and collaboration.

Microsoft has added live captions with speaker attribution in Teams so that users can see who is speaking and what is being said.

Also, Teams Rooms will now support the spotlight feature in Teams meetings, which enables the organiser or presenter to select a video feed as the spotlight for all attendees. Once selected, it will be the main video shown to all participants, where they can focus.

Meeting organisers and presenters will be now ne allowed to stop attendees from unmuting during the meeting and enable specific attendees to unmute when they raise their hands, Microsoft said.

Meetings and call recordings in Teams can be stored in OneDrive for Business or in SharePoint, and shared with guests or external users.

Users can also create a shareable link for any file stored in Teams and set the appropriate permissions to share them.

Meeting or event organizers and teachers can easily download a participant report after the meeting to manage attendance, Microsoft said.

Teams will also enable teachers to review and grade assignments without any bias.

In the assignment detail view, students’ names are hidden and avatars are temporarily removed, presenting a random list of students, for marking.

Teams will allow event producers to convert each participant's video into a discrete video source that can be used in the video streaming production tool of one's choice.

Users can also pin any message in a channel, and it will appear in the channel information pane for all members of the channel to see.

Teams will also allow users to choose from a variety of customizable templates like event management, hospital ward, bank branch, while creating new Teams.

It will also help companies to comply with labor regulations, the technology company said.

IT administrators can now alert employees when they access Teams on their personal devices beyond working hours.

The feature prompts employees to accept that they will not be paid for any extra time spent on Teams and help them know that they are voluntarily working while not on duty.