Microsoft shifts to annual release cycle for Windows after November update

The Windows maker introduced the updates in July and subsequently released 21H2 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel.

Microsoft has started the roll out of its semi-annual update of Windows 10 which is focused on improving security and productivity features. The software giant is also moving to an annual feature update cycle for the operating system.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“We will transition to a new Windows 10 release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence, targeting annual feature update releases,” John Cable, VP, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a blog post. “The next Windows 10 feature update is slated for the second half of 2022.”

Also Read | Windows 11 | Everything you need to know about the launch

The Windows maker introduced the updates in July and subsequently released 21H2 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel to get feedback and data insights on quality.

The new features of the November 2021 Update include improvements to Wi-Fi security, GPU compute support, among other smaller changes.

Here are the features of the Windows 10, version 21H2 as stated in a blog post:

Support for Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 Hash-to-Element protocol (WPA3 H2E) to enhance protection from Wi-Fi side-channel attacks that could steal Wi-Fi passwords and other sensitive information.

Windows Hello for Business’ new deployment method to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes.

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows

Also Read | Microsoft to end OneDrive app support on some Windows versions

The tech firm said it is taking a measured approach to the roll out of the November 2021 Update. To begin with, it is available to select devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later, it added.

Windows users, interested in installing the update can open Windows Update settings and select ‘Check for update’. If the update is available, users can select Download and install. Once the update is downloaded and ready to install, they can select a time for installing it.

Windows 10 was released over six years ago and the company plans to retire it in October 2025.